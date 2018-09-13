Foreign minister to meet Netanyahu in Israel

September 13th, 2018

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (left) welcomes Nikos Christodoulides in Athens on Wednesday evening

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will travel from Athens to Israel on Thursday morning to participate in a joint meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

The meeting is expected to focus on the trilateral cooperation established between the three countries and on ways of enhancing it in certain directions.

Christodoulides will be received by the Israeli Prime Minister in a tête-à-tête meeting, during which bilateral issues of common interest will be discussed.

During his stay in Israel, Christodoulides is also due to meet the director general of the Israeli foreign ministry Yuval Rotem, among other bilateral contacts.

The foreign minister will return to Cyprus on Thursday evening.

