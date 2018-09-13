Government donates €135,000 to CMP

The government on Thursday donated €135,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

This donation brings the Republic of Cyprus’ financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €2,935,700 since 2005, making it the largest single donor country.

“This contribution to the CMP project on the exhumation, identification and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus will support the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years,” a statement said.

So far, 890 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials. The CMP relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of the concerned families.