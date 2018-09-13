Magical sounds to enchant our Saturday

English DJ and producer James Zabiela will be turning up the volume at Red Music Stage in Nicosia on Saturday with his progressive house sounds.

Zabiela, who has been releasing remixes since 2002 and original tracks since 2005, started off by mixing Breakbeat and Progressive House music together, but now the music has changed to include a more techno and Acid House vibe.

Zabiela first gained fame in 2000 by winning Muzik magazine’s Bedroom Bedlam competition, Best Bedroom Bedlam DJ 2001, and has since been signed to Sasha’s Excession agency.

He makes full use of everything DJing equipment has to offer, with a complex approach that incorporates loops, effects and live editing to create an inimitable performance he’s taken across the world from the US to South America to Asia and Europe. He is known as one of dance music’s premier technical wizards and everyone who goes to see him is amazed by his ability to make mixing seem so simple.

We are sure that he has many tricks up his musical sleeves for Saturday, so be ready to be mesmerised.

James Zabiela

Live performance by the DJ. September 15. Red Music Stage, Nicosia. 11pm. €15. Tel: 22-767711