Mogherini and Lute discuss EU role in Cyprus peace process

September 13th, 2018 Cyprus, Divided Island 0 comments

Mogherini and Lute discuss EU role in Cyprus peace process

European Union foreign-affairs chief Federica Mogherini greeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades

ΕU High Representative and Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini held a meeting on Thursday with the UN Secretary General’s special Envoy Jane Holl Lute to discuss the EU’s role in resolving the Cyprus issue.

According to Chief Commission Spokesman Margaritis Schinas, the meeting concludes the UN envoy`s series of international meetings with the main actors involved in the negotiations.

Mogherini and Lute discussed the current state of play in the negotiations and how the EU can keep supporting the efforts to resolve the problem, he said.

“Both sides agreed to keep in close touch.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres tasked Lute in July to conduct consultations with all the parties to gauge the climate following the failed talks last summer.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close