Mogherini and Lute discuss EU role in Cyprus peace process

ΕU High Representative and Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini held a meeting on Thursday with the UN Secretary General’s special Envoy Jane Holl Lute to discuss the EU’s role in resolving the Cyprus issue.

According to Chief Commission Spokesman Margaritis Schinas, the meeting concludes the UN envoy`s series of international meetings with the main actors involved in the negotiations.

Mogherini and Lute discussed the current state of play in the negotiations and how the EU can keep supporting the efforts to resolve the problem, he said.

“Both sides agreed to keep in close touch.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres tasked Lute in July to conduct consultations with all the parties to gauge the climate following the failed talks last summer.