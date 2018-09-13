Second arrest after man found injured in street

A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the injuries to a 28-year-old tourist who was found unconscious with head injuries on a street in Paphos early in the morning.

Two men, a 34-year-old and a 27-year-old, have now been arrested to facilitate investigations into the incident, which police are treating as attempted murder.

The victim, who is in critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital, was located lying unconscious on Kolpos Korallion street at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. He initially appeared to be drunk, but after being transferred to the Paphos hospital he was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

Due to the severity of his condition he was taken to Nicosia general hospital.