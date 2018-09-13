Woman suspected of pimping remanded in Limassol 

A 38-year-old woman who owns a Limassol pub was remanded for four days on Thursday in connection with a case concerning alleged pimping of her female employees.

The suspect was arrested earlier in the day following a raid in the establishment she owns after a tip off that prostitution was taking place there.

She is suspected of employing a third-country national, also 38, who was working at the pub and for exploitation of illegal labour.

The employee was taken to a shelter for victims of human trafficking where she is to receive support from the social welfare services.

Police are expected to receive testimonies from both customers and other employees at the pub as they suspect the exploitation of more women went on there.

