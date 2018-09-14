A celebration of techno at Guaba

The carnival may be a while away yet but that doesn’t mean we can’t start from now to feel some of the Brazilian carnival vibes. And who better to help us move to the rhythm than the Brazilian born DJ and producer Anna?

Anna, who is based in Barcelona, will make sure that the party mood does not rest on Sunday at Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol.

The DJ, who believes that everyone has a purpose, found hers when she was 14-years-old. She grew-up behind the controls of her father’s popular nightclub in Brazil. She became one with the clubbing atmosphere and developed a strong connection with music. But the nightclub could not take her where she wanted to go, into the world of underground music, so she set off for Sao Paulo. There she immersed herself in the electronic music scene and quickly joined a local booking agency. She started producing her own, original tracks and worked hard to get to where she is today.

Hard work often isn’t glamorous, especially in the face of financial difficulties and playing for free at a young age, but Anna’s persistence and love for what she does began to pay off.

Now, it seems, everything she touches turns to gold. She has released original tracks for well-respected labels, done some remixing that has set dance floors on fire, and made sure that dance music does not stay silent for too long.

Anna

Live performance by the DJ and producer. September 16. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9.30pm. Free. Tel: 96-340000