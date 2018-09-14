A fest of documentaries

To go forward, we must look to our past, study our history and get to know our culture. Helping do that will be the first International Festival of Archaeological, Ethnographic and Historical Documentary and Culture (AEI-CineFest 2018) in Cyprus, which will be held from Wednesday to next Sunday at Skali Cultural Centre in Nicosia.

The festival will screen documentaries, run lectures and other cultural and artistic events as a means to promote the cultural heritage of Cyprus and other countries. It is an initiative of Tetraktys Films Ltd in collaboration with the Municipality of Aglantzia, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation and the Archeaology Research Unit of the University of Cyprus and “aspires to enrich dialogue on issues of historical, archaeological and anthropological interest,” according to the organisers.

The programme will present local and foreign documentaries, which will hopefully convey different cultural experiences through an intercultural view. “The aim of CineFest 2018 is creative expression, sensitisation and interaction, through an interdisciplinary lens where the educational dimension of the documentary can be exploited to the full. The audience will also be able to talk with directors whose documentaries will be screened at the festival,” the organisers continue.

All films will be screened with English subtitles. A festival pass for all five days is €15, while a day ticket is €5. The afternoon screenings will be at Caves at Skali while evening screenings will be at the Skali Amphitheatre.

To view the festival’s full programme go to https://www.aei-filmfestival.org/.

First International Archaeological Ethnographic and Historical Documentary Film and Cultural Festival

Film screening and other events. September 19-23. Skali Anglandjia, Nicosia. €15 festival pass, €5 daily pass. Different times. All films will have English subtitles. Tel: 99-694407