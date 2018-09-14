Campaign aims to educate cyclists and drivers on new law

By Doris Christodoulou

The Cycling Promotion Council an advisory body to the ministry of transport, and the Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou, are organising an information campaign on bicycle use.

The campaign entitled ‘Move Smart’ aims to inform both cyclists and drivers about the new regulations on cycling laws which will come into effect on October 31.

The campaign will last for a year and includes television and radio spots, printed material, advertising on buses and other activities such as cycling tours, interactive games for children, lectures and more. It will start on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, September 16-23, in cooperation with public and private sector bodies, and local authorities.

The official launch of the campaign will be announced by the Environment Commissioner and representatives of the bodies involved in the Cycling Promotion Council on Saturday at 6 pm at the Famagusta Gate, where cyclists who have been participating in a tour in the framework of Mobility Week, will conclude their journey.