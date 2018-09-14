Limassol gearing up for winter cruise visitors   

September 14th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Limassol passenger terminal Photo: CNA

Limassol municipality announced on Friday it was organising welcome events at the port to greet the thousands of cruise ship passengers expected to visit the cosmopolitan resort during the fall.

During a press conference at the Municipal Palace, the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides, said that around 13,000 tourists are expected to participate in these events. The aim is to help develop cruise tourism.

The main theme of the events, scheduled to take place between September 17 and November 19 at the new passenger terminal, is ‘Hospitality and Tradition’. The aim is to promote the hospitality of Limassol, “giving the visitors a first positive impression,” Nicolaides said.

During the conference, concerns were raised regarding the downward trend of cruise ship arrivals. Nicolaides, however, expressed his optimism that an upward trend would soon follow.

Maria Stylianou, representing the Limassol Tourism Board, said that the increase in cruise tourism was an objective for Limassol, and all stakeholders were cooperating to that end.

She said that during these welcome events, visitors will have the opportunity to taste traditional Cypriot dishes, and enjoy folk dancing performed by various groups.

 

