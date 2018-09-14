Most employees in Cyprus manage a work-life balance

The overwhelming majority of employees in Cyprus manage to reconcile work and family life without adapting their working conditions, figures released by the Statistical Service for the period between April and June 2018, showed on Friday.

The figures reveal that 67.8 per cent do not encounter any obstacles in reconciling work and family life, whereas 94.8 per cent have used only maternity or paternity leave as part of work interruption for childcare reasons.

Some 81.2 per cent said they do not need to adapt their working conditions to facilitate their childcare responsibilities, while 12 per cent did have to make adaptations such as changing their working schedule.

Some 63.5 per cent do not use professional childcare services, while 24 per cent do for all of their children, and 12.5 per cent use such services only for some of their children.

The main reason for not using childcare services is because care is arranged by the parents themselves (40.7 per cent ) or because care is arranged with the support of grandparents or others (34.4 per cent ) or because the children are able to take care of themselves (18.5 per cent ). Only 4.8 per cent of the employees do not use childcare services for reasons related to lack of such services, cost or quality of care.