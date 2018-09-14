Turkish Cypriot police still trying to identify suspects in Limassol murder

Authorities in the north are trying to verify the identity of four men they arrested last month who are believed to be among the suspects involved in the assassination in Limassol last February of 47-year-old Ernesto Leonides, it was reported on Friday.

The four men – who look like some of the men suspected of being involved in the assassination – were arrested in the north following a raid in a tourist housing estate in Akanthou in August but they answered to different names. It is believed they may have been using fake identification documents. Police also located four guns and ammunition in the house.

Their remands were renewed for six more days on Friday while police in the north are trying to verify their identity in cooperation with the Turkish and Georgian authorities.

The Cyprus police said they have no information concerning the case.

The Cyprus Mail has learned that the issue is being handled by the foreign affairs ministry.

Leonides was gunned down by three shooters wearing masks at a Limassol restaurant on February 8. He was believed to be the person controlling a Georgian ring in Cyprus involved in burglaries and thefts and he was eliminated after a dispute with the Russians over the way he handled business.

A 57-year-old man from Georgia was arrested last May in connection with the case, while police are still searching for the whereabouts of eight more people.