UK Labour Party to vote against PM May’s Brexit deal

Britain’s opposition Labour Party is set to vote against any Brexit deal reached by Prime Minister Theresa May and the lack of a viable exit from the European Union will force May from office before Christmas, a senior Labour lawmaker told the Financial Times.

Emily Thornberry, Labour’s foreign secretary in waiting, told the FT that a workable deal was “just not going to happen” under May.

Thornberry said there would need to be a national election within months given the likelihood that the prime minister would be defeated on the crucial vote on any Brexit deal.