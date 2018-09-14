Works overrun causes chaos for morning traffic

September 14th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Works overrun causes chaos for morning traffic

Cars circling the Oxi roundabout to find a different way into the old town

Heavy traffic choked the centre of Nicosia on Friday morning as more roads were closed due to ongoing work for the creation of the new Eleftheria Square.

People got stuck trying to get to work as Constantinos Palaiologou street was closed from Thermopylon street to Ochi square. Work was supposed to have been completed overnight with the road to re-open at 6am, however it was still not open to traffic three hours later.

A municipality spokesman on Friday morning said it took longer than expected to cement the central staircase of the square as it is a complicated process.

The works are expected to be completed by now, he said at 9.30am.

But drivers expressed their anger. “It was absolute madness, cars were backed up Makarios Avenue all the way to the Hilton,” Petros Petrou said.

“It took me 25 minutes to drive a distance that normally takes less than five,” added Maria Protopapa.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close