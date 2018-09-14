Works overrun causes chaos for morning traffic

Heavy traffic choked the centre of Nicosia on Friday morning as more roads were closed due to ongoing work for the creation of the new Eleftheria Square.

People got stuck trying to get to work as Constantinos Palaiologou street was closed from Thermopylon street to Ochi square. Work was supposed to have been completed overnight with the road to re-open at 6am, however it was still not open to traffic three hours later.

A municipality spokesman on Friday morning said it took longer than expected to cement the central staircase of the square as it is a complicated process.

The works are expected to be completed by now, he said at 9.30am.

But drivers expressed their anger. “It was absolute madness, cars were backed up Makarios Avenue all the way to the Hilton,” Petros Petrou said.

“It took me 25 minutes to drive a distance that normally takes less than five,” added Maria Protopapa.