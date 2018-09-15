Argentina upset Wallabies to break 35-year drought

Argentina beat the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 1983 with a 23-19 victory on the Gold Coast on Saturday that gave them two Rugby Championship wins in one season for the first time.

Nicolas Sanchez and Bautista Delguy scored tries before halftime and fullback Emiliano Boffelli landed two monster long-range penalties to break a 35-year drought on Australian soil and add to the home victory over South Africa last month.

Will Genia, Israel Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty scored tries for the Wallabies but they slumped to a fifth defeat in seven tests this season in front of a crowd of just over 16,000 at the Robina Stadium.

The home side were pressing for victory in the closing seconds but Folau knocked on when he went for the try with a man free outside him and the Pumas were left to celebrate a famous victory.