A 46-year-old Paphos resident was arrested on Friday night after being found by police officers answering a call, hiding in a closed shop.

The man was located in the shop at around 9.30pm after officers responded to a call about a possible break-in at the establishment. Officers located the man hiding inside the shop. He had two bags on him with tools used for break-ins but also sunglasses, a car radio, batteries and electronic cigarettes.