First full fixture list of the season in Cyprus

Even though the Cyprus football championship officially began on August 25th, it will only be this week that we shall see all 12 teams competing.

The six round three fixtures will be spread over a three-day period with the most intriguing clash between Anorthosis and AEL concluding the round on Monday evening.

In their first league game of the season, champions Apoel face a daunting away trip to Ermis Aradippou who have proved to be somewhat of a bogey side for the Nicosia giants. In their last eight encounters, Ermis have got the better of Apoel on three occasions.

Following their recent European elimination, Apoel coach Bruno Baltazar is walking a tightrope and only a win can appease the champions’ demanding and unforgiving fans.

Baltazar has a squad that most managers in the league would envy but he has yet to find the right balance with time clearly not on his side.

Ermis have three points from their opening two games, having impressed in their win against Alki. Their coach Costas Kaiafas was confident ahead of Sunday’s game saying that his team will be aiming for the three points even though they will be up against one of the best sides in the league.

Another side making their season debut – Apollon – face Pafos FC at the Tsirion.

Apollon have got off to a flying start this season making it to the group stages of the Europa League, disposing of Swiss side Basel in the process.

Sofronis Avgousti’s team appear to be stronger than last season with the return of Cypriot international Chambos Kyriacou giving them more energy and tenacity in the middle of the park.

Apollon will probably come up against three former players of theirs who only recently switched to Pafos FC. Two of them, Karo and Policci, are almost certain to start while the third, Zander, may need a few more weeks before he is ready to be in the starting line-up.

Nea Salamina, who hit five in their only game so far against Paralimni, are at home to AEK, the third team who have yet to play this season.

AEK will not relish the short trip to the Ammochostos stadium as they have not beaten their hosts in three years.

However their new coach Andoni Iraola has managed to add some much-needed grit to his side, something that was missing in recent years.

Omonia will be looking to record their second win in as many games against Enosis Neon Paralimniou, something they have not done in eight season starts.

The final weekend game between Doxa Katokopias and Alki pits together two teams who have yet to pick up a point nor find the net after two starts.

Neither side can afford a third consecutive loss, something that will leave them rooted to the bottom of the table so early in the season.

Saturday: Doxa v Alki (18.00), Apollon v Pafos FC (19.00), Salamina v AEK (20.00)

Sunday: Omonia v Paralimini (18.00), Ermis v Apoel (20.00)

Monday: Anorthosis v AEL (19.00)