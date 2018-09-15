Italy will have its film days

The Embassy of Italy, the Italian film production company IMAGO, the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia are behind the first Italian Film Days festival to kick off on Wednesday.

The weeklong festival will screen six Italian films with opening film L’Esodo by emerging Italian filmmaker Ciro Formisano playing at the Rialto at 7pm. Formisano will be present at the screening along with leading actress Daniela Poggi. The 2017 drama tells the story of 15-year-old Francesca. The film will be repeated in Nicosia on September 22 at 7pm.

The night will continue at 9pm with a screening of Amori Che non Sanno Stare al Mondo by director Francesca Comencini. The 2017 romantic drama zooms into the lives of Claudia and Flavio who have recently ended their relationship. It shows the different ways in which each one of them comes to terms with the loss. The film will be repeated in Nicosia on September 24 at 7pm.

The Limassol screenings will continue on Thursday at 7pm with a screening of Nove lune e Mezza by director Michela Andreozzi. The 90-minute comedy enters the world of two sisters. One of them wants children but can’t have them and the other can have them but doesn’t want them. With the help of a doctor, they decide to live a double life. The comedy will be repeated in Nicosia on September 23 at 9pm.

Thursday will continue at the Rialto theatre with G Petitto’s Parlami di Lucy at 9pm. The 2015 drama tells the tale of a mother who is forced to face a dark reality to save her eight-year-old daughter. Nicosia will repeat the screening on September 23 at 7pm.

The final day of screening in Limassol on Friday will start with a screening of Giovanni Veronesi’s Non e Un Paese per Giovani at 7pm. The comedy’s main characters are waiters Sandro and Luciano. They feel that their life in Italy has no perspective so they decide to travel to Cuba to open an Italian restaurant. The Nicosia screening will be on September 22 at 9pm.

Moving on to 9pm, the last film of the night and of the Limassol screenings will be Una Questione Private directed by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani. The 2017 war drama concentrates on three young people who find themselves in an ill-fated love triangle who get caught up in the turmoil of Italy’s partisan resistance during World War II. The film will be part of the closing night’s celebration at Pantheon in Nicosia at 7pm on September 25 and it will be part of a special tribute in memory of Vittorio Taviani. The film director, who passed away earlier this year, is thought to be one of the greatest Italian movie directors of our time. This is the last film he directed, together with his brother.

The festival will also provide informative material on the screened movies, video interviews with actors and directors, and give the public the opportunity to rate each movie – which will be announced at the end of the festival in Nicosia.

Italian Film Days

Screening of Italian films. September 19-21. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. September 22-25. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 7pm. Free. Tel: 77-777745