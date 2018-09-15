Passionate entertainers in Paphos

The Emba restaurant in Paphos will offer a night of song and dinner on Thursday, when Gore Melian and Christina Simone will fill the air with song to accompany a buffet dinner.

Melian, from Armenia, has started making waves on the local music scene as his live performances start to pick up a much faster beat. He sometimes performs with his mum, pianist Zara Barkhoudarian, and other accomplished musicians but no matter who he shares the stage with, he really knows how to create a feel-good atmosphere.

The singer has been crafting his art since his was three-years-old. He studied Rock and Pop Grade eight at Trinity College London and has been composing music and lyrics since he was 15. He sings in English, Greek and Armenian. His music covers a broad spectrum from R ‘n’ B, soul, pop and the classics. He also deals with music production.

His own songs have been exceptionally received by Paphos audiences. These include his digital single Suddenly which he wrote, produced and performed, and also the Fear vs Love, which has received lots of media attention and has also been broadcast on Cypriot radio. Another song that you should look out for on Thursday is I Wanna Thank You, which was one of the National Finalists to represent Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Simone is an award-winning vocalist and entertainer, from the North East of England. She will perform an eclectic choice of songs, show tunes, pop and maybe one or two Streisand and Dion songs. She will also join Melian in a number of duets.

Speaking about the performance, Simone said “I love performing in Cyprus and I have made some lovely friends I can’t wait to return and I am looking forward to performing with Gore”.

Gore Melian and Christina Simone

Live performance by the singers. September 20. Leoforos 47 Restaurant, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. €22 including buffet dinner and €12 for show only. Tel: 26-272737