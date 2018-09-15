Police officer arrested in gambling raid

September 15th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

A police officer and 32 other people were arrested on Friday night in an illegal casino in Trachoni, Limassol.

The arrests followed a raid at the establishment jointly organised by the Cyprus and the bases police forces.

Among those arrested was the casino’s manager and a police officer who was already suspended in connection with another case, concerning fake documents.

Officers seized a large number of poker, black jack and roulette tables, decks of cards, gaming chips and a large amount of money.

 

 

