Rocking the nostalgic jukebox

Nothing says a great party with music from the 40s, 50s and 60s like a jukebox. The jukebox in question though will not be plugged in but in the form of a live quartet and two DJs who have been known to give blasts from the past on many occasions.

The party mood will be brought by the Nostalgia Parties next Saturday at the Powerhouse in Nicosia from 9pm. The night will begin with a top-class Live Jazz Quartet featuring Charis Ioannou (saxophone), Greg Makamian (double bass), Efraimidis Konstantinos (clarinet) and Marios Spyrou (drums).

Next, the floor will be given to DJs Claudio and Marcos from 11pm until 2am, who will fill the night air with some Rock ‘n’ Roll, Soul, Funk, Swing, R&B, Motown, Twist and Surf. So, get ready to party with the likes of Louis Prima, Ray Charles, Bill Haley, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Dion, Cab Calloway, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Wilson, Glenn Miller, James Brown, The Andrews Sisters, The Beach Boys, Little Richard, Benny Goodman, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Beatles and many more.

The event will also give some great visuals as well as the chance to fill up on some great food by Smokey Dee’s (including a vegan option), cocktails and more. The entrance fee is €7, and a donation of €1 or more can be made to a selected charity that will be announced at a later stage.

Nostalgia Jukebox Party

