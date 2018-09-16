‘A Cyprus settlement must be based on the European principles and the EU acquis’

House President, Demetris Syllouris, stressed on Sunday that the solution of the Cyprus problem must be just and functional, with respect to the rights of every Cypriot citizen and based on the values and principles of democracy and the international law.

Moreover, he noted that the settlement must be based on European principles and the EU acquis, terminate the illegal occupation of Cypriot territory by Turkey and serve the interests of the people of Cyprus.

Speaking during a memorial service for a soldier that was killed during the Turkish invasion in 1974, Syllouris said that the current political situation “requires insistence on our goals, determination and unity.”

He noted that any separatist approaches towards the Cyprus problem will lead to a detrimental solution, adding that it is evident that Turkey is trying in every way, using immoral means, to implement its long-standing goals vis-à-vis Cyprus and the broader region, which do not aim at a just settlement of the Cyprus problem.

Ankara, he said, is manipulating the Turkish Cypriot leadership that refuses to sit at the negotiating table, putting forth even more unreasonable demands.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37 per cent of its territory. Numerous UN-backed negotiations, aiming at reuniting the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield results. The latest talks under the UN took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans – Montana.