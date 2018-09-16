Burnley stretch losing run to four with defeat to Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 1 BURNLEY 0

Burnley dropped to second bottom of the Premier League after suffering a fourth successive league defeat in a 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.

After Wolves missed several chances in the first half, Raul Jimenez pounced in the 61st minute to break the deadlock with his second goal of the season.

Burnley pressed for a leveller, but lacked any real threat in attack, mustering just two tame shots on target in the entire match.

Wolves continue to look at home in the top flight and sit in the top half of the table with eight points from five games.

