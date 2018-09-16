Dromolaxia-Meneou protest against co-op branch closure

Over 500 residents of the Dromolaxia-Meneou municipality in the Larnaca district attended a protest on Sunday morning against the closing down of the local Cooperative bank branch.

The protest was organised by the local authority in cooperation with all local organisations.

Mayor of Dromolaxia-Meneou, Kypros Andronikou said that the closing down of the local Co-op branch would cause problems to the two communities as it used to serve more than 20,000 people.

“We demand that those in charge reconsider this decision ,” Andronikou said. He added that the decision was taken “without objective criteria.”

Some residents said they were considering transferring their deposits to other banks.

The protest follows that in the communities of Lymbia and Xylofagou over the same reason.

The branches are closing down following a decision by Hellenic, the lender that acquired certain assets and liabilities of the Co-op, to close around 100 of the latter’s branches.