EU Commissioner Avramopoulos to discuss migration and security with the Cypriot government

EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos, will visit Cyprus on Tuesday for talks with the government on migration and security issues, as Cyprus is faced with an increased influx of irregular migrants.

According to the Cyprus News Agency Avramopoulos will be received by President, Nicos Anastasiades, and will attend a meeting of the Ministerial Committee on migration, which will be presided over by Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides. Foreign Minister, Nicos Christodoulides, and Justice and Public Order Minister, Ionas Nicolaou, will also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Christodoulides is expected to discuss the migration issue with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in New York. Christodoulides will be accompanying Anastasiades, who will be in New York during the last ten days of September for the UN General Assembly.

Commissioner Avramopoulos announced earlier this week new measures for stronger EU borders and solidarity on migration, noting among others that “we will establish a standing corps of 10,000 operational EU staff by 2020.”

The Ministerial Committee on migration agreed recently on certain measures to cope with the increasing influx of migrants arriving to Cyprus. Among others it decided to discuss the issue and Nicosia’s positions with EU officials.

In statements to the media, Interior Minister Petrides has stressed the importance of European solidarity so that small countries do not carry a burden which is disproportionate to their size, and the need for a mechanism that will provide for the automatic allocation of immigrants who are beneficiaries of protection all over the EU.