Eviction order against a sub-tenant

A tenancy agreement regulates the relations between a landlord and a tenant, the terms of which also apply in statutory tenancy, except the duration of the tenancy; after the expiration of the original tenancy period, the tenancy becomes statutory and the tenant is protected under the Rent Control Law. Consequently, the negotiation of the tenancy agreement terms are primarily the landlord’s interest, who may invoke its terms in case the tenant fails to meet his obligations. A landlord who has a number of shops in the same building or complex and rents them may impose a restriction regarding the use of a shop order to avoid having tenants who carry out the same or similar business resulting in unfair competition between them. Depending on the terms of the tenancy agreement, the landlord may agree that it is prohibited to sub-let or grant license to use a shop or even a house or an apartment. There are tenants who do not have a family and they rent rooms to third persons, advertising this activity and thus they take advantage of the premises and receive more money than the rent they pay. In another case, a tenant rents part of a shop where a cash machine has been installed for a consideration and collects twice as much as the rent paid.

If the tenancy agreement allows sub-letting and a relevant agreement is attached, then in statutory tenancy the original tenant becomes the landlord towards the sub-tenant. The Rent Control Court of Limassol in a judgment issued recently refers to the facts of the case whereby the tenant owed rents in arrears and claimed that he had sublet the premises, since he had such a right under the tenancy agreement, provided that he received the prior written consent of the landlord. The tenant did not ask the landlord’s prior consent and the court questioned whether the sub-letting agreement constituted valid sub-letting and whether the tenant had become statutory. Referring to the Rent Control Law and to case-law, the court held that the tenant did not at any stage lose or could have lost the status of being statutory. Therefore, the tenant was still the statutory tenant of the premises. It pointed out that a statutory tenant cannot sub-let or assign the use of the whole or part of the property if such an action is not permissible under the terms of the original tenancy agreement.

The tenant at no stage before the commencement of the proceedings informed the landlord of the sub-letting despite having the obligation to secure his prior consent. The tenant was not released from his obligation to obtain the landlord’s consent before sub-letting the premises because of the fact that the landlord was not entitled to unjustifiably refuse it. The court decided that the tenant was prevented from sub-letting the premises since the right to sub-let was subject to certain terms which were not met. The law provides that in the event an eviction order is issued against a tenant of a residence or a shop the order is not enforceable against any sub-tenant unless the court is satisfied that the tenant was prevented from sub-letting the premises under the tenancy agreement. Such an order must mention whether it will be enforced or not against any sub-tenant. The court concluded that these circumstances justified enforcing the eviction order against the sub-tenant and in this respect, it issued an order against the tenant to vacate the shop and deliver its free and vacant possession to the landlord because of non-payment of the rents, which is enforceable against any sub-tenant.

