Fire in Pykni forest, Peyia under control

September 16th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Fire in Pykni forest, Peyia under control

File photo

Crews of the fire service and the forestry department managed to put out a fire in the forest of Pykni in Peyia, in the Paphos district  that erupted at around 2.45 pm on Sunday some two hours later.

The fire that broke out on state land near the picnic site of the Pykni forest, burned four hectares of pine-trees and wild vegetation. It is believed it may have been caused by visitors at the picnic site.

Senior official of the forestry department, Andreas Christou said that four helicopters had also been called in to assist in the firefighting task.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close