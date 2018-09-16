Fire in Pykni forest, Peyia under control

Crews of the fire service and the forestry department managed to put out a fire in the forest of Pykni in Peyia, in the Paphos district that erupted at around 2.45 pm on Sunday some two hours later.

The fire that broke out on state land near the picnic site of the Pykni forest, burned four hectares of pine-trees and wild vegetation. It is believed it may have been caused by visitors at the picnic site.

Senior official of the forestry department, Andreas Christou said that four helicopters had also been called in to assist in the firefighting task.