Our View: Time to end public sector distortion of labour market

WHEN the government announced 176 vacancies in the public service, there were more than 22,000 applications, the head of the Public Service Commission, Giorgos Papageorgiou, said this week. Among these vacancies were eight at the foreign ministry for which there were more than a thousand applicants. Add to this the thousands of graduates who are on the education ministry’s waiting list, some for as long as 20 years, awaiting a teaching appointment at a public school, and everything that is wrong with the labour market is evident.

Politicians and their union accomplices have made labour market distortions a permanent feature of the economy that nobody dares fix, even though these stifle growth and prevent the market from making efficient use of human resources. For example, Papageorgiou mentioned that almost 60 per cent of persons hired last year to fill 85 posts in the civil service had university degrees – some of them post-graduate degrees – even though no university diplomas were required for these posts.

When university graduates are hired for clerical work that can be done as competently by a school-leaver there is something fundamentally wrong. People with degrees should be turned down for such jobs on grounds they are over qualified and should put their qualifications to better use than processing forms and filing documents. Papageorgiou’s boast that civil servants’ academic qualifications are very high may sound impressive, but it misses a salient point – the unproductive civil service is depriving the wealth-creating private sector of talented and well-qualified personnel to create bureaucrats.

Most of the employees of the Agriculture Institute, for instance, are holders of a PhD. How have they used the in-depth knowledge they have obtained from their university studies to help the development of farming and improving crop yields in Cyprus? Farming remains stuck in the 1970s because the people who could have come up with new ideas and initiated novel farming methods are stuck in a government office, shuffling papers and writing reports that nobody reads. This might seem an extreme example, but it illustrates how the public sector absorbs talent that could be making a much more significant contribution to the economy if working for the private sector.

The reason for this is that the public sector is the perfect employer. It guarantees good pay, annual pay rises regardless of job performance, bullet-proof job security, no afternoon work, a non-contributory retirement bonus and unjustifiably generous pensions. Entry to the public service is a ticket to an easy and highly rewarded existence until death, which is why the large majority want to work there, even if this means professional brain death for many of them. Pay and work conditions have become progressively more attractive over the years with unions ensuring wages and benefits are on a steady upward path.

The only way to fix the problem and remove the big distortion in the labour market would be to make employment in the public sector much less attractive, as was the case until 30 years ago. This, admittedly, is easier said than done when the country is ruled by spineless politicians and powerful union bosses which describe the provocative privileges they have secured for their members as “workers’ conquests”. There was a big opportunity to cut pay, benefits and pensions during the assistance programme, but President Anastasiades did not want to harm his prospects for a second term and did nothing. In fact, from this year all pay cuts imposed during the programme are being phased out. This will widen the already big wage gap with the private sector where wages have not returned to pre-crisis levels.

Last week Anastasiades referred to the need to approve the government bills for the reform of the civil service that were gathering dust in the legislature. These reforms go nowhere near addressing the real problems caused by the unjustifiably high wages and benefits enjoyed by public employees that, apart from causing market distortions, put public finances under permanent strain, at a time when the public debt is more than 100 per cent of GDP.

The problem can be fixed but would take time. There is no way this government would dare cut wages and pensions at present, as this would spark a revolution. It can, however, cut pay, reduce pay scales, benefits and pensions for everyone entering the public service from now on, thus rationalising the public sector wage bill. New public employees would still enjoy job security, no afternoon work and an easy working life, if this is what they value, but they would not be paid princely wages. This is the basis on which public services operate in normal countries with rationally managed economies.

Such a reform will almost immediately address the job market distortion and gradually reduce the public payroll. And perhaps only 10,000 people will apply the next time there are 176 vacancies advertised in the civil service.