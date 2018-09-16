Wedding interrupted by typhoon Mangkhut [V]

This is the dramatic moment a couple’s wedding is struck by Typhoon Mangkhut.

The couple are seen walking arm in arm as the bride prepares to throw the bouquet at the reception. Footage shows them with beaming smiles passing a row of clapping bridesmaid, pop music playing in the background.

But as they reach the top of the dance floor, a look of concern spreads across their faces as a large crack erupts overhead. Seconds later a rumble of thunder causes windows to shatter, plunging the room into darkness as the electricity cuts out. The wedding took place on Friday September 14 – a day before Typhoon Mangkhut, also named Mangkhut, made landfall in the north on Luzon Island in the north of the country.

Source: Wedding Interrupted By Typhoon Ompong by ViralPress