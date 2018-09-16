Yarmolenko double helps West Ham earn first win

September 16th, 2018

Yarmolenko double helps West Ham earn first win

Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice as West Ham halted their disastrous start to the season with a first Premier League win under Manuel Pellegrini

EVERTON 1 WEST HAM UNITED 3

West Ham United beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday to secure their first Premier League points of the season as Marco Silva tasted defeat for the first time as Everton manager.

A much-changed West Ham side took the lead after 11 minutes following a swift counter-attack through Andriy Yarmolenko and the Ukrainian forward curled a stunning shot into the net 20 minutes later to make it two.

Gylfi Sigurdsson headed Everton back into the match on the stroke of halftime, but Marko Arnautovic’s goal just after the hour mark ensured West Ham climbed off the bottom of the table and up to 16th.

Everton did not manage a single shot on target in the second half as they slipped to only their third defeat by West Ham in their last 21 Premier League meetings.

