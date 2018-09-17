A Lush evening

There are few Greek singers who hit the music scene with such force that their fame, voice and presence still rocks the scene 20 years later.

One of these rocking forces, Antonis Remos, will show that after 20 odd years in the business he still has what it takes to make people stay up all night listening to him on Friday in Larnaca.

Remos was born in Dusseldorf, Germany and raised in Greece. He has been a star ever since he released his first album in 1996, which went platinum in a few months, as did many more of his albums. He has performed sold-out concerts all over Europe and beyond over the years – including America, Canada, Africa and Australia.

He has shared the stage with many Greek artists, including Marinella, Despina Vandi and Helena Paparizou, and all of his studio albums have gone platinum. But he is not just about the singing. He was a coach on the first The Voice of Greece talent show, and he was also a judge on another Greek talent show named Rising Star. He seems to have been involved in everything to do with music over the past couple of years, but his first love will always be performing live. Be part of this love affair on Friday.

Antonis Remos

Live performance by the Greek singer. September 21. Lush Beach Bar, Larnaca. 10pm. Tel: 70-008089