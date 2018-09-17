A man and his art

The theatre group Solo for Three will present the monologue Andronikos or the Artist by Evridiki Pericleous Papadooulou for three performances in the capital as of Wednesday.

The play, inspired by the life of artist Costas Stathis (1913-1987), is set in Andronikos’ village workshop, where the artist returns after a trip to Athens with his father. During the course of the monologue, it is clear that Andronikos is devoted to his painting, as the present blends with the past to map out his life so far. The audience gets to hear about the artist’s relationship with himself, but also between people that indelibly marked his life

Although the life and work created by Stathis is relatively unknown to the general public in Cyprus he is considered to be one of the most significant artists of the second half of the 20th century. As such, his art continues to be a source of inspiration to modern artists and writers.

During the 30s and 40s in Cyprus, when Stathis was doing most of his creative work, being an artist was not seen as a real profession. Because of this Stathis lived through poverty and the realisation that very few people understood his need to exist through his art.

The importance of his paintings to the artist himself is very much highlighted within the play. Although this is fact, the play brings in many fiction elements that enhance the dramatic interest of the script. It has been transformed from a text involving many people into a monologue-dialogue, recording the intense conflicts the artist had had with his father as a result of his passion to become a painter, but also the concerns that characterised his turbulent life.

This is not a biographical play, the elements of fiction are evident, but some of the characters are real to an extent.

Andronikos or the Artist

Performance of the play inspired by the life of artist Costas Stathis. September 19-23. Centre of Art and Culture – Korai 1, 1 Adamantiou Korai Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-544934