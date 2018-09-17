Bicommunal digital platform reaches European Youth Award finals

Cyprusinno – a bi-communal, non-profit online platform whose aim is to connect entrepreneurs and innovators throughout the island, developed a project which reached the finals of the 2018 European Youth Award competition.

It is the first and largest Cypriot digital platform in this field.

As part of an effort to battle high unemployment among youth, Cyprusinno provides online forums where challenges faced by the entire island are posed by the team as well as both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

Users of the platform are given the opportunity to vote and comment on potential solutions and work together to ‘build a better future for Cyprus’. Lastly, the creators of the platform argue that by working together, the two communities can come closer to achieving global peace through engagement in entrepreneurial opportunities, which are hard to find in regions of conflict.

The European Youth Award (EYA) is a pan-European competition which aims to motivate and award young start-ups that produce digital projects which have impact on society. The goals are defined by the Council of Europe, Europe 2020 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Every year, the EYA hosts a festival, open to the public, organised by the International Centre for New Media, a non-profit organisation based in Salzburg, Austria.

This year, 54 finalists from 28 countries across 9 categories have reached the final jury.