Building completely flooded after Mangkhut’s historical rainfall [V]

Severe Typhoon Mangkhut brought Hong Kong to a standstill on Sunday, September 16, lashing the city with heavy downpours and winds as high as 180 km/h.

This video, taken in Heng Fa Chuen on the island’s east, shows the residential area completely flooded. Debris can be seen scattered over a staircase and a car partially submerged.



Authorities said Mangkhut is the most severe storm to hit Hong Kong since records began.

The Typhoon Signal 10 was raised just before 10 am on Sunday, along with the Red rainstorm warning. Mangkhut left a path of destruction in the city, downing trees, smashing windows and cutting out power for thousands of households.

Mangkhut killed more than 64 in the Philippines on its path to Hong Kong.