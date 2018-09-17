Cyprus bond yields drop following sovereign upgrade

September 17th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 0 comments

Cyprus bond yields drop following sovereign upgrade

Cypriot bond yields fell sharply on Monday after Standard and Poor’s rating agency upgraded the island’s sovereign bond to investment grade, more than six years after it had been downgraded into ‘junk’ territory.

S&P lifted Cyprus’s rating to BBB- from BB+, citing brighter growth prospects and consolidation in the banking sector.

To take advantage of the positive sentiment following the upgrade, the government mandated banks to sell a 10-year bond.

The investment-grade rating makes Cyprus eligible for ECB bond purchases.

To qualify for quantitative easing, a country needs at least one investment grade rating from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch or DBRS.

All the latter three still rate Cyprus below investment grade.

Yields — the amount of return an investor realizes on a bond — on Cyprus’s five-year bonds slipped as low as 0.83 per cent before trading just above one per cent at the close.

“The Cyprus upgrade adds to the positive picture in the periphery,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close