More than 30 traffic deaths so far this year, 20 killed on roads in the north

So far this year, 33 people have died on the roads, it emerged on Monday.

Last year, 53 people in total lost their lives in traffic accidents. The latest victim was a 64-year-old woman who died in a crash on the Kofinou to Larnaca motorway on Sunday evening.

At around 8pm a car driven by a 30-year-old woman from Limassol collided with a motorcycle, which was dragged 250 metres.

The passenger, 64-year-old Emilia Repousi from Greece, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Larnaca hospital while the motorcyclist was treated for severe injuries in the intensive care unit.

The driver suffered shock and was hospitalised at a private clinic.

Due to the accident the motorway was closed in one direction until 10.30pm.

Meanwhile in the north, 57 people were said to have died in road accidents between January 2017 and August 2018, according to Turkish Cypriot police.

Daily Havadis reported on Monday that during this period, 548,000 vehicles were screened during police campaigns and more than 137,000 drivers were caught speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and committing other offences.

In 2017, some 15,486 were driving too fast, while in the first eight months of 2018 police recorded more than 10,000.

During the past year, 3,672 road accidents resulted in 37 deaths, and this year 20 people died on the roads in the north.