A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Monday in Nicosia after he apparently lost control of his bike and crashed into a road barrier.

Demetris Andreou died after crashing into the steel barrier on Limassol Avenue in Strovolos at around 5.30pm, police said.

He was rushed to Nicosia general hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said it appeared the 44-year-old was not wearing a crash helmet. The cause of the crash is being investigated.