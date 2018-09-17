Punk rocker to take Yurts in

A visit to the Yurts in Paphos is a magical experience. Throw in a performance by a platinum selling artist, and the experience goes from magical to surreal.

The singer to make this happen is Sandi Thom, on Saturday. Thom is a Scottish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been making waves in the music business since 2004.

She attended the Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen and spent three years playing piano and singing in a band from Gourdon in Aberdeenshire called The Residents. One impressive fact about Thom is that she became the youngest student ever to be accepted at the prestigious Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

Thom became widely known in 2006 after her debut single, I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (With Flowers in My Hair), topped the UK Singles Chart in June of that year. The single became the biggest-selling single of 2006 in Australia, where it spent ten weeks at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart. Thom has released five studio albums: Smile… It Confuses People (2006), The Pink & the Lily (2008), Merchants and Thieves (2010), Flesh and Blood (2012), and The Covers Collection (2013).

Sandi Thom

Live performance by the singer. September 22. Yurts in Cyprus, Simou. 6pm. €17/10. Tel: 97-629148