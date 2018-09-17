‘State not looking to take vindictive measures against teachers’

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris on Monday refuted claims that the government would take vindictive measures against striking teachers, but stressed it plans on finding ways to best tackle the issue by protecting the rights of pupils.

Hambiaouris, along with the ministers of agriculture and labour, was to have a meeting on Monday with the Attorney-general to discuss legal instruments for managing the 48-hour teacher strike which is set to start on Tuesday. The three ministers were appointed by the cabinet as a committee tasked to handle the education crisis.

He said that the committee will decide how to best go about it after the meeting with the AG.

“I want to make clear for the umpteenth time that we are not talking about taking measures or counter measures,” Hambiaouris said.

He refuted reports that his ministry was planning on taking vindictive measures or that it would carry out disciplinary probes.

Both he and his ministry, Hambiaouris said, respect educators and their vocation.

“We have never referred to measures and countermeasures, but we ought to protect the public school in the context of legitimacy and to protect the rights of children and their free access to learning,” Hambiaouris said before the meeting with the AG.

“We will study with the Attorney-general the measures taken by educational organisations and see how we can manage this crisis in the best possible way, away from controversy and tension,” he said.

Meanwhile, primary and secondary teacher unions officially announced on Monday they would go on a 48-hour strike as of Tuesday and called on all their members to participate.

Unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek said that their boards, following the green light given to them by the majority of their members earlier in the month, have jointly decided to take strike measures to protest against the “unilateral decisions” of the cabinet last July, but also the subsequent “unacceptable stance of the government” against educators in general and their leadership and public school.

In a written statement, the three unions called on all educators in state schools, but also those teaching in night schools, adult education centres and those seconded to the education ministry to “participate in our just struggle” to defend public education.

Mass participation in the 48-hour strike, they said, will be a response to those who had attempted and continue “to unilaterally enforce, by violating the democratically institutionalised processes of dialogue, changes in our working status that affect public schools.”

The unions also said that there are efforts to challenge teachers’ dignity and professional standing and denigrate the work done in public schools “in favour of other interests.”

All three teaching unions decided to go on strike last week because the government rejected additional demands made after an agreement between the unions and the ministerial committee had been reached.

The two-month dispute concerns the decision by the government to slash some of the teaching exemption benefits of state educators in a bid to save funds to be used for other needs in public education.