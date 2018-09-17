Summer temperatures to remain this week

Summer temperatures to remain this week

There are no signs that the end of summer is any closer with temperatures this week higher than average for this time of the year.

On Monday they will rise to 36C inland, 30 to 32C along the coast and 25C in the higher mountains, and during the coming days they will slightly increase, remaining above average over the weekend.

The lowest temperatures at night are 22C in most areas and 15C in and around Troodos.

Some isolated rains may fall in the mountains on Monday. For the rest of the week no rain is forecast, just some clouds in the afternoons.

