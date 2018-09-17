Tourist arrivals reach record high in August 2018

Tourist arrivals reached a record high this August and in the first eight months of this year, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Monday show.

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) said its initial projections “for yet another excellent year in tourism, registering upward trends, seem to be verified.”

Tourist arrivals reached 534,847 in August 2018 compared to 523,651 in August 2017, an increase of 2.1 per cent.

According to the Statistical Service “August 2018 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month.”

During the first eight months of this year tourist arrivals amounted to 2,719,622 compared to 2,517,887 in the same period of 2017, an increase of eight per cent and outnumbering the total arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the first eight months of the year.

Tourist arrivals from Sweden increased by 13.1 per cent in August compared to the previous year while an increase of 9.1 per cent was recorded in tourists arriving from Greece.

A drop of 0.9 per cent was however recorded in tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom, while those from Russia fell by 5.2 per cent, Israel by 20.7 per cent and Germany 9.4 per cent.

But the UK remained the main source of tourists for Cyprus in August 2018, accounting for 34.4 per cent. Russia follows with a 21.2 per cent share of total arrivals, while Israel has 7.8 per cent and Sweden 3.9 per cent.

According to a Passengers Survey 88.3 per cent of people arrived in Cyprus for holidays this August, 9.7 per cnet came to visit friends and family while 1.9 per cent were here for business.

According to the CTO in the first eight months of the year there has been an increase of 16 per cent from four northern European countries: Poland (52.9 per cent), the Ukraine (47.3 per cent), Switzerland (29.5 per cent) and Ireland (205 per cent).