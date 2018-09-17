Turkish Cypriot side opens third  lane at Ayios Dhometios crossing

The third lane on the north side of the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint was completed on Monday and is operational, it was reported.

A ceremony was held Monday morning, attended by Turkish Cypriot ‘transport minister’ Tolga Atakan, ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay and ‘chief of police’ Süleyman Manavoğlu. The three inspected the project and gave the green light to open the lane.

On September 4, Turkish-Cypriot media reported that Atakan announced on Twitter that the third lane would be finished by the end of last week to help ease congestion at the checkpoint plagued by long waits.

Greek Cypriots have been crossing in their droves, especially at weekends, since the fall in the Turkish lira by around 70 per cent since the start of the year, packing into supermarkets and spending on petrol, cigarettes and medicines.

Because Turkish Cypriots have seen their standard of living fall dramatically, they say said they needed the custom but the constant flow to the north at the crossing has seen waiting times increase to at least 30 minutes per vehicle, and last week the Turkish Cypriot side said they would draw up a list of measures to resolve traffic congestion issues on their side of the checkpoint.