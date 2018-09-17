Woman dies in highway crash

A woman died and another person was critically injured in a traffic accident on Sunday evening on the Kofinou to Larnaca motorway.

At around 8pm a car driven by a 30-year-old woman from Limassol collided with a motorcycle, which was dragged 250 metres from the scene of the crash.

The passenger in the car, 64-year-old Emilia Repousi from Greece, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Larnaca hospital while the motorcyclist was treated for severe injuries in the intensive care unit.

The driver suffered a nervous shock and was hospitalised at a private clinic.

Due to the accident the motorway was closed in one direction until 10.30pm.