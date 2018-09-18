A new Starbucks store is set to open at Nicosia Mall

Coffee enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy the Starbucks experience at the brand-new Nicosia Mall. With the opening of its new store at Nicosia Mall, the Starbucks family – which operates in Cyprus from 2003, with a presence in popular retail destinations in Nicosia as well as in central urban locations – is expanding, with the addition of its 13th store.

The new Starbucks store, which will operate in the much-anticipated Nicosia Mall, will offer coffee lovers moments of relaxation and delight, through a complete coffee experience delivered with the passion, craftsmanship and expertise Starbucks is renowned for.

Visitors will be able to choose between more than 11 coffee blends and coffees, of unique and high-quality origins and enjoy a wide variety of Starbucks-exclusive hot and cold beverages, as well as unique desserts and savoury pastries. In addition, the new Starbucks store will be the perfect place to shop for a rich variety of coffee beans and capsules, specialized coffee machines, coffee accessories and mugs but also to learn more about coffee, from the Starbucks coffee experts.

Part of the promising experience at the new Starbucks at Nicosia Mall, is the store’s design concept, which will certainly excite visitors.

The new Starbucks, which covers a total area of 681 square-meters, will be the chain’s largest store and will feature a modern aesthetic perfectly matched with a warm, lounge atmosphere, with distinct Starbucks details. The store will also have a pleasant and inviting 347 square-meter outdoor space.