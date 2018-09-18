Bases police say found guns an explosives in car, two arrested

September 18th, 2018

British bases police arrested two men on Tuesday morning after finding guns and explosives in their vehicle, they said.

Initial reports suggest that the vehicle was under surveillance by Cypriot police, who notified their bases counterparts when the two men had entered their jurisdiction.

Patrol cars belonging to the bases police stopped the vehicle. Two people were inside. After searching the car, they found several guns as well as explosive material.

The two suspects, one of which has a criminal history, police said, were arrested and driven to the bases police station for questioning.

