Brush fires in Episkopi and Leytymbou

A fire which broke out Tuesday in the village of Episkopi in Limassol has been successfully put out by the fire service, but another fire in a rural area in Letymbou, Paphos is only partially under control, authorities said.

Police said they were notified of the first fire between Cholou and Letymbou at around 8:20am and that it had already burned through two hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation before coming under partial control.

The second fire, which is now under control, was reported at 9:55am in a rural area in Episkopi and burned through around a dozen reed plants.

Four fire department trucks were used to put out the two fires.

It is still unclear what caused the two fires.