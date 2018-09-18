EU promises to help Cyprus deal with influx of refugees

The EU will send a team of experts to Cyprus to discuss with the authorities ways to prevent further pressure on the island from any future inflow of refugees, mainly from war-torn neighbouring Syria, a senior Commission official said on Tuesday.

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said the EU is ready to afford Cyprus assistance across the board to tackle potential flows of refugees fleeing Syria.

“Our assistance is on all levels: equipment, personnel, technical and financial,” Avramopoulos said after a meeting with the ministers of interior, foreign affairs and justice in Nicosia.

The Greek commissioner said a team of experts will be dispatched to Cyprus immediately to discuss ways of preventing more pressure being put on the island in the future. The team is expected in the next few days.

The meeting was held against a backdrop of deep concern on the island over a potential wave of refugees from Syria after a series of arrivals in late August and the of beginning of September.

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides reiterated that Cyprus was now on the frontline and it was impossible for a country of its size to deploy disproportionate facilities to absorb the refugee pressures it was under.

“What we are seeking as a member-state is European solidarity in practice over a European issue that is impossible for us to handle alone since we have reached the limit of our national capacity,” Petrides said.

The ministers explained to Avramopoulos the difficulty Cyprus was having as an island because unlike other EU countries it cannot deny protection to people from Syria under the circumstances and also faced significant restrictions in handling sea arrivals.

The EU commissioner also heard that migrants and refugees were channelled to the Republic through the breakaway state in the north.

Petrides said the EU must intensify talks with all countries neighbouring Syria, like Lebanon and Jordan, and offer financial and technical help in return for them hosting higher numbers of refugees.

“We have also expressed our concern over the possibility of fresh mass migration inflows because of the culmination of clashes in neighbouring Syria and Idlib and the huge effect that Cyprus may experience in this case,” Petrides said.

Cypriot authorities are also worried about the security risks a possible influx may create as youths arriving on the island may be former fighters fleeing Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in Syria, fearing an all-out attack by Syrian forces to capture the strategic northwest province bordering Turkey.

On Monday, Russia and Turkey agreed to enforce a new demilitarised zone in the Idlib region from which radical rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

Russia, the biggest outside backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against rebels, has been preparing for an offensive on the city of Idlib, which is controlled by rebels and now home to about three million people.

But after Putin’s talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has opposed a military operation against the rebels in Idlib, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told reporters there would not now be an offensive.

Erdogan, who had feared another cross-border exodus of Syrian refugees to join the 3.5 million already in Turkey, said the deal would allow opposition supporters to stay where they were, and avert a humanitarian crisis.