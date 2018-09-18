Inter strike two late goals to sink Tottenham

September 18th, 2018 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Inter Milan's Matias Vecino celebrates scoring their second goal

Inter Milan struck twice late on to secure a stunning 2-1 victory over a crestfallen Tottenham Hotspur in their Group B opener at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Mauro Icardi’s superb volley levelled the scores in the 86th minute and Matias Vecino headed a stoppage-time winner to give Inter a victory that for most of the night looked unlikely.

Spurs had taken the lead in the 53rd minute with Christian Eriksen’s deflected effort off Inter’s Miranda and looked comfortable as the full-time whistle approached.

The match was turned on its head though in dramatic fashion as Tottenham suffered a third straight loss in all competitions.

Inter are level on three points with Barcelona, who cruised to a 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven to move top of the group.

