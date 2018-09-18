Jazz to round out your week

No matter the season, no matter the weather, we all need a little music in our lives. This week really will jazz up the music scene and remind that no matter what, music will never let us down.

The first musical event on the menu: Elena Hadjiafxenti and her Vintage Project at Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia. Hadjiafxenti, who will open the new jazz season, will perform traditional Swing, Tango, Bolero, Rumba, Samba and Foxtrot tunes, weaved with fascinating stories and all with her top-notch vocal performance.

Her vintage project will concentrate on falling leaves and, in this way, remind of the music that has come before and how it has influenced the music of today.

Speaking about this journey through time, jazz singer and owner of Sarah’s Jazz Club, Sarah Fenwick said “Elena puts the focus on pre-war jazz composition from our local region. It’s great for audiences, because it shows how global jazz was even from the 1930s and 40s. These songs are being kept alive by quality acoustic musicians, musicians who are combining the structure of classical music with the power of ethnic music, of folk and grassroots music.”

The jazz club has more in store this week, as its colourful walls will be filled with the sounds of vocalist, violinist, songwriter and composer Alice Zawadski on Saturday.

Anglo-Polish Zawadzki was exposed to New Orleans jazz and gospel at an early age and was extensively trained as a classical violinist. She was also interested in exploring improvisation, poetry and folk music – something that led to her being called “a genuine original” by The Guardian.

She released her debut solo album China Lane in 2014, a collection of original songs and arrangements infused with modern, ancient and invented folklore. This first album was made Album of the Week by BBC Radio 3 and made the Guardian’s Best Albums End of Year List.

Zawadzki performs extensively as both a soloist and as a collaborator. Her distinctive voice can be heard on numerous film and television scores, including Disney’s major motion picture African Cats and Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror for BBC. She also performs live as vocal soloist with the Prague Philharmonic for George Fenton’s Planet Earth Live in Concert.

She has also premiered several new pieces, including Daniel Cohen’s Reciprocity at the Ottawa Chamber Music Festival, and has performed on acclaimed albums for a number of well-known record labels. The musician has also passed on her knowledge of music while teaching at the RNCM, Salford University, the University of Kent and the Engines Orchestra.

The last jazzy musical performance of the week will see the band Mood Indigo perform at Nissi Beach Resort on Sunday.

Mood Indigo, a band that plays jazz songs from the great American songbook, was created in 2013 by Canadian-Cypriot singer Irene Day and the Armenian-Cypriot bass player Greg Makamian. The two musicians, equally dedicated to this music, have performed at festivals and clubs around the world, including the famous Smalls Jazz Club in New York. The band is completed by Charis Ioannou on the saxophone, Marios Toubas on the piano and Ioannis Vafeas on drums.

Elena Hadjiafxendi – The Vintage Project – Falling Leaves

Live performance by the singer. September 20. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 95-147711

Alice Zawadski

Live performance by the singer. September 22. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 8pm. € 12/6. Tel: 95-147711

Mood Indigo

Live performance by the band. September 23. Nissi Beach Resort, Ayia Napa. 8.30pm. Tel: 23-721021