Julie Chen is to leave ‘The Talk’

The 48-year-old TV presenter is set to announce her departure from the CBS talk show in a video message on Tuesday’s (18.09.18) show, after her husband, CBS’s former chairman and CEO Les Moonves, left the corporation following sexual misconduct accusations made against him in July.

A source told CNN: “She has decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son.”

Another insider close to the show also confirmed to Deadline that Julie will announce her decision to quit the show on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Julie took “a few days off” from ‘The Talk’ – which she has co-hosted since it began in 2010 – to spend time with her family after Les departed as chairman and CEO of CBS amid more sexual misconduct allegations, and she didn’t appear on Monday’s (18.09.18) episode.

She is expected to continue to host CBS reality show ‘Big Brother’, and on Thursday night’s (13.09.18) show she issued support for her husband, signing off by saying: “From outside the ‘Big Brother’ house with Brent, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.”

Julie’s ‘The Talk’ co-stars discussed her absence on the show earlier this month.

Sharon Osbourne said: “It’s very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about [Julie’s] husband, but… we feel it’s right.

“Obviously the man [Les] has a problem.”

Sara Gilbert said she will “always” support Julie, and added: “[This is] an important time in our culture.

“And just because this hits close to home, it doesn’t change this story. All women’s stories matter. This is very serious and the appropriate actions need to take place.”

Julie recently issued her support for her husband following the accusations.

She said in a statement: “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Les denies the allegations and claims they are part of a “concerted effort” to bring him down.

On the day he left CBS, he said: “Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.”

Les previously said in a statement: “Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company.

“I recognise that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely.

“But I always understood and respected – and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.

“This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”